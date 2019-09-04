Ronald Lee Blankenship, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 27, 2019 at Charles Regional Medical Center.

Ronald was born on May 25, 1948 in Wyoming County, WV to the late Tom Pete Blankenship and Eileen (Lester) Blankenship.

Ronald graduated from Oceana High School in Oceana, WV in 1966 where he then moved on to Washington, DC to pursue his career in law enforcement. It was then that Ronald met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Eunice (Holcomb) Blankenship on September 28, 1968 in Suitland, Maryland. They spent 50 wonderful years together. It was extremely rare that you would see one without the other. Ronald was employed with the U.S. Park Police from 1969- 1976 when he was medically retired due to being shot in the line of duty. Over the years he made many lasting friendships with his fellow law enforcement officers in the D.C. area and the surrounding communities. He did Assistant Pastoral Duties with the local nursing homes in Calvert and Charles County and was a member with Southern Maryland Bible Church in Charlotte Hall where he enjoyed leading others to Jesus. Ronald was a caring and giving man; when he wasn’t working or mentoring, he cherished spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Mishelle Farrell, of Mechanicsville, MD, son, Scott Blankenship, his wife Lee, of Lusby, MD, daughter, Cynthia Miller, her husband Dwayne, of King George, VA; brother, Rick Blankenship, of Clear Fork, WV, sister, Kathy Cook, her husband Rodney, of Lynco, WV. He was blessed with nine (9) grandchildren Martin Farrell, Shana McDaniel, Kelly McDaniel, Courtney Blankenship, Noah Mullins, Lily Mullins, Abigail Mullins, Anna Mullins and Esther Mullins as well as five (5) great-grandchildren, Cameron Douglass, Kaylee Douglass, Khloe Douglass, Ari’elle Jones, Isabella Milburn and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Ronald’s Visitation on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Matt Miller, Jr., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00am at SS Holcomb Family Cemetery in Flat Rock, AL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Maryland Bible Church, 30467 Potomac Way, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622, 301-884-4069.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall.