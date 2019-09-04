David “Dave” Michael Dowd, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, while visiting Falling Waters, West Virginia.

He was born on July 13, 1959 on Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, MD to the late Russell Lewis Dowd and Carol Griffith.

Dave met the love of his life and best friend, Maxine, through his mother and too young to realize she was the one for him. A beautiful friendship developed and when he recognized the true love he had before his eyes he promptly married her on May 8, 1981. They have been married for over thirty-eight (38) years and raised four (4) wonderful, kind and caring children.

Dave was an adventurous, fun-loving, charismatic man who cherished his family above all. He worked hard to support his family as a Vending Manager for the Navy Exchange. He made many friends throughout his career as a civilian employee.

If you asked Dave what he loved most in life, he would say family and his Harley. He never passed up an opportunity to jump on his bike and enjoy the sunshine on his arms and wind in his hair. The passion he developed for the open road started as a young man. He worried about his family and actually stopped riding for a period of time when his children were young. Time never diminished his love to ride and he put over 120,000 miles on his bike.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many camping trips with his family. He and the family spent many weekends with their trustee tent, four-wheelers and each other at the Horseshoe Camp Ground in Southern Virginia. As the kids got older they spent family vacations on the beaches of the Outer Banks. These memories are meant to be cherished. They say the true legacy of man is through the eyes of his family. If you know his family, you know he was a humble, kind and honorable man. He will be missed. He was a great man, husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed for generations. As the days go by and you doubt or question a decision, in Dave’s own words, “Own it like a boss.” He will always be by your side.

Dave is survived by his wife, Maxine L. Dowd of Mechanicsville, MD; children, James R. Dowd, of Mechanicsville, MD, Brandy M. Dowd of St. Leonard, MD, Christie A. Downs (Shawn) of Leonardtown, MD, and Amber N. Gardiner (Jeffrey) of Mechanicsville, MD; eleven (11) grandchildren; and one (1) great-grandchild. He is also survived by two siblings, Robert F. Dowd of Bumpass, VA and Kathleen A. Partlow of Falling Waters, WV. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Maureen A. Scott.

The family will receive friends for a Dave’s Life Celebration Visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Prayer Service will be heard at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte also at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.