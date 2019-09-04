Douglas Montgomery Kopp “Dougie”

Douglas Montgomery Kopp, October 20, 1938 – August 25, 2019

Our dearly beloved Douglas Montgomery Kopp – endeared as “Dougie”, Dad and Daddy, Beach Comber, Kopp, Kopper, electronics genius, master mechanic, gardener, poet, WB3HLC, et al.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents Charles Larry and Ruth Jones Kopp, and his brothers Richard Kopp and Clyde Kopp. He is survived by his sister Ellen Roland and brother Dennis Kopp, daughter Gayle Marie and husband Jim Black, son Michael Kopp, daughter Nancy Guevara and her husband Luis Guevara, son Charles Kopp, grandchildren Collin Taaffe, Ryan Taaffe, Adam Wright, Jessica Bella, Brandon Pack, Grace Guevara, Isaac Guevara, Sherry Kopp, Charles Kopp II, Casey Kopp, great-grandchildren Kaleb, Kolby, Tyler, Samantha, Manny, Eddie, Lyric, Charles Kopp III, Dixie, Brayden, Emma and Jonathan.

Doug was born in Orlando, FL. He graduated from Boone High School, served as a Radioman in the U.S. Navy, and then embarked on his career at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory where he served more than 25 years. As an electronics engineer, he worked in several advanced technology fields, helping design and build sub-surface antennas, fiber optic communications and submersible towed arrays. After retiring he worked as a technical consultant in a project to design a noise-cancelling microphone circuit for communications systems in flight helmets used in U.S. Navy fighter aircraft.

In retirement he loved gardening and landscaping, photography, poetry, music, remodeling, beach combing for sharks teeth, sampling hot peppers, on and on. We all know Doug was far far more than even all of this. He was interested in learning about almost anything. His love of life, and his uncanny ability to bring heartwarming and happiness with his infectious smile, was a trademark.

As with you, we will miss him dearly. He left with us, literally a lifetime of memories. We already are experiencing his loss. As with you, we will always miss him. May he rest in peace.

Memorial contributions may be made in Douglas’ name to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

He Leadeth Me.

“In pastures green?” Not always so, sometimes He

Who knoweth best in kindness leads me

In weary ways, where heavy shadows be;

Out of the sunshine, warm and soft and bright,

Out of the sunshine into darkest night;

I oft would faint with sorrow and affright

Only for this! I know He holds my hand,

So whether in the green or desert land,

I trust, although I may not understand.

“And by still waters?” No, not always so,

Oft-times the heavy tempests round me blow,

And o’er my soul the waves and billows go,

And when the storm beats loudest, and I cry

Aloud for help, the Master standeth-by

And whispers to my soul, “Lo, it is I!”

And more than this, where’er the pathway lead

He gives to me no helpless broken reed,

But His own hand, sufficient for my need.

So where He leads I can safely go,

And in the blest hereafter I shall know

Why in His wisdom, He hath led me so.

Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at a later date.