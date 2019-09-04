Florence Elizabeth Ellis, 93

On Monday, August 26, 2019, “Heaven Gained a New Angel!” Florence Elizabeth Ellis, Age 93, passed gently into God’s Hands after her perseverance to live life to the fullest, while struggling with many health issues. Florence was a long-time resident of Waldorf, Maryland. She was residing at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center in White Plains, Maryland, being cared for by dedicated caregivers when she passed.

Florence was born on August 3, 1926, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Pansy Crowell Stephan and Prentice Derry Stephan. At a very young age, she took on the responsibility of helping to care for her siblings. She later began her work career at G.C. Murphy to help support her family. During the war years, she worked at the Washington, DC Navy Yard. She continued her work career in the main administrative offices of Peoples Drug. Florence was a dedicated employee working at Peoples Drug Store and then CVS until the age of 80. She had a personality that embraced people, always with her friendliness and sense of humor. She was adored by her co-workers, as well as customers, whom she considered them all to be her friends.

Florence was always very active with her church and was known as an “Encourager” “to everyone. She has numerous devoted friends that remained in close contact with her. Her family was always important to her and she enjoyed sharing the holidays and special occasions with everyone.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Bertrum Ellis, Shirley Ann Niesen, and Charles Earl Ellis (Tisha); siblings, Margaret L. Jones, Mary Ellen Ingalls and William G. Stephan; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews along with her extended family and countless friends. And, a very dear and special friend, her devoted caregiver for many years, Sheila Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Ellis; sister, Patricia Ann Weaver, and brother, Prentice Manuel Stephan.

The Family will receive friends on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Raymond Funeral Service, PA, 5635 Washington Avenue, LaPlata, MD 20646. The Funeral Service will be at 11:30 am with Interment at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD at 1:45 pm.

“I hope that Heaven is as beautiful as you imagined it to be…

It is definitely more beautiful now that you are there!”