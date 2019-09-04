Kennard Nicholas (Pinky) Nagel, 86, of Piney Point, MD passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2019. Mr. Nagel had suffered with Parkinson’s disease for over 15 years. He was born on June 16, 1933 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Willard S. Nagel and Mary (Sartin) Nagel. He is survived by his sister, Katherine (Lowell) Schlecht of Marion, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife whom he was happily married to for 55 years. He married Gloria Nell Nagel (Denton) in Rhode Island in March of 1960.

They transferred to Patuxent River Naval Air Station from Quonset Point, Rhode Island in 1963. Then later moved to Piney Point, MD a short time later where they made their home for the remainder of their lives.

They are survived by their children, Gregory Allen Nagel (Kathy) of Everton, MO, Rebecca L. Lake of Piney Pint, MD, Dennis Keith Cyr (Sallie) of Hollywood, MD, William S. Nagel (Jocelyn) of Portland, TX, and Janaree Nagel of Piney Point, MD.

He leaves behind 9 granddaughters, 1 grandson, also 2 great grand-daughter and 2 great grandsons.

Mr. Nagel’s military service in the Navy began shortly after he graduated from Harding High School in Mary of 1951. He served in many places ranging from Hawaii, to the Antarctica on Operation Deep Freeze for 4 years, Vietnam and finally settling down at Patuxent River, MD for his retirement from the service in 1976, where he had served a total of 25 years.

He and his wife had a restaurant, “Elsie-D”, in Piney Point, MD where they worked happily together with their children and made many wonderful like time memories. They both loved serving their customers and making lifelong friends. They sold the restaurant in 1979. Mr. Nagel also served as a Customs/ Immigration’s officer for a period of time, until his retirement from the at which he was also employed by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Department at Patuxent River, MD as the manager of the Wood Hobby Shop and Customized Creations. He enjoyed his woodworking and made many items that are still cherished by the family, including a cedar hope chest he had made for his late wife. In his spare time, he also taught woodworking and picture framing classes at the woodshop where many enjoyed his teachings and still talk of them today.

He belonged to many organization, including the Lions Club, Rotary Club, VFW and the American Legion in Ridge, MD. He always enjoyed fishing with his friends. Some of his friends will always remember those trips. As they were quite memorable. We still talk of them today.

A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will post the date of the service on Facebook.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in their parents name to:

Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692 and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.