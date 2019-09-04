Nancy Harriet Rice, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 31, 2019 at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.

She was born on November 30, 1942 in St. Johnsbury, VT to the late William A. Ross and Doris V. Rich Ross.

Nancy is a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. On June 26, 1960 she married her late husband, Cleon W. Rice III at the North Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, VT. She was a homemaker and also worked at St. Mary’s Developmental Center and St. Mary’s Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Lyn Hewitt (Carl) of Mechanicsville, MD and Tammy Lyn Wehner (Jerry) of Roanoke, VA; her sisters, Donna Louise Mills (David) of Lyndonville, VT; and Kathy Alice Ainsworth (John), of St. Johnsbury, VT; and her grandsons: Brandon Wayne Hewitt, Erik W. Wehner, and Sean Patrick Wehner. In addition to her parents and husband Nancy is also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Frances Dwynel and her grandson, Zachary Wilson Hewitt.

There will be a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home of Leonardtown, MD.