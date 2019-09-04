Anna Groner, 98, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 1, 2019 at Discovery Commons at Wildewood in California, MD.

She was born on February 2, 1921 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Michael Elinski and Pauline Chichersky Elinski.

On April 26, 1952 Anna married her beloved husband, James A. Groner at St. Therese Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Together they celebrated over 34 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in June 1986. She was employed for many dedicated years as a financial analyst for the Federal Government until her retirement. She loved reading, bowling, traveling and her family.

Anna is survived by her children: Kathleen York of Mechanicsville, MD, Patricia Schafer of Rockville, MD, and Timothy Groner of Virginia Beach, VA; her siblings, Emil Elinski (Susan) of Pasadena, MD an Catherine Mikuluk of Rockville, MD; her grandchildren: Katie York Miller, James Schafer, Nick Schafer and Hannah Adams; and her great grandchildren Chase Bennett and Evan Parker Adams. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Mary, Julia, John, Olga, Helen, and Michael, Jr.

A Graveside Service will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Park Lawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.

Memorial contributions may be made to ACTs P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home of Leonardtown, MD.