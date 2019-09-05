Charles County Annual College Fair to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at North Point High School in Waldorf

The annual Charles County College Fair is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at North Point High School in Waldorf. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) juniors and seniors attend the fair Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of a school field trip. During their visit, students can meet with representatives from colleges and universities in attendance, talk with recruiters who represent the Armed Forces and also learn about opportunities available through vocational and technical schools.

The fair is open to the public Sept. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening session features two financial aid workshops hosted by Christian Zimmerman, director of financial assistance from the College of Southern Maryland. The workshops are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., both in the North Point auditorium.

Zimmerman will share tips for students in how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, requirements for financial aid and local resources. During the workshops, Del. Edith Patterson also will present information about scholarships available through the state legislature.

CCPS students who plan to attend the fair during the school day must submit a signed permission form to the college and career advisor at school. There is no cost to attend the fair. Questions about the fair can be directed to the college and career advisor at each high school or Alicia Jones, supervising counselor for CCPS, at aajones@ccboe.com.

