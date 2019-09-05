St. Mary’s College of Maryland Announces Open House Schedule

This fall, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, has scheduled three open house dates: Saturday, September 21; Saturday, October 19; and Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day.

Open House events at St. Mary’s College include information on academic programs and the College’s integrated career development program. Current students will be on hand to offer their perspectives on campus life and extracurricular activities. Office of Admission and Financial Aid personnel will be available to discuss their processes with students and parents. And, optional tours of the waterfront campus are also available.

To register for an open house, visit go.smcm.edu/oph.

Prospective students and parents who cannot attend an Open House event are encouraged to schedule an individual visit or small-group visit: www.smcm.edu/admissions/visit.

