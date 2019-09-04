Department of Emergency Services Encourages Citizens to Proactively Prepare for Potential Weather-Related Conditions

The Department of Emergency Services reminds citizens that St. Mary’s County can feel the impact of a storm or a named hurricane even when it is hundreds of miles away. Hurricanes can produce 150-plus miles per hour winds, tornadoes, and tremendous flooding from both tidal surges and torrential rain.

While Hurricane Dorian’s effect on St. Mary’s County is uncertain, citizens are urged to take proactive measures to be prepared for potential weather-related emergencies:

Build an emergency supply kit and develop a family emergency and communications plan.

Stay tuned to trusted sources such as the National Weather Service and local broadcasters for official weather information.

Follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials, especially instructions related to evacuation.

During severe weather, stay indoors away from windows, close all interior doors, and brace external doors. If you live near the shore or coast, expect the storm tide will inundate your home.

Flooding is often our biggest threat. Monitor NWS flood warnings for your area and be prepared to seek higher ground.

Charge electronic devices before bad weather hits and consider keeping a charger in your car.

Additional preparedness information can be found on the Department of Emergency Services website at prepare.stmarysmd.com

Twitter feed – St. Mary’s County 9-1-1 Department of Emergency Services, Facebook – SMCEmergency Services

Residents can also download the free Maryland Prepares mobile app at mema.maryland.gov/pages/mdprepares.aspx

