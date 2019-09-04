Seventh District Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire Threatening Garage in Bushwood

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 3:55 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to 22044 Colton Point Road in Bushwood, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck fully engulfed in fire with extensions to a 1-story garage.

12 firefighters from Seventh District responded and firefighters extinguished the fire within 6 minutes of arriving on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

