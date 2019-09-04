Seventh District Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire Threatening Garage in Bushwood

September 4, 2019

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 3:55 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to 22044 Colton Point Road in Bushwood, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck fully engulfed in fire with extensions to a 1-story garage.

12 firefighters from Seventh District responded and firefighters extinguished the fire within 6 minutes of arriving on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on September 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Seventh District Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire Threatening Garage in Bushwood

  1. Anonymous on September 4, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    prayers for the victims

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.