St. Mary’s County Government Wants Public to “Know the Difference” and Safety Tips for Tropical Weather Preparation

The Department of Emergency Services wants you to “Know the Difference”

Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning: Tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Hurricane Watch: Hurricane conditions are a threat within 48 hours. Review your hurricane plans, keep informed and be ready to act if a warning is issued.

Hurricane Warning: Hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. Complete your storm preparations and leave the area if directed to do so by authorities.

Hurricane Preparation:

• Get a kit of emergency supplies and prepare a portable kit in case you must evacuate.

• Prepare to secure your property

• Keep all trees and shrubs well-trimmed

• Clean gutters and ditch lines

• If you have a car, fill the gas tank, in case you must evacuate

• Evacuate when officials tell you to. If you are not able to evacuate, stay indoors away from all windows. Take shelter in an interior room with no windows.

• Stay away from downed power lines

• Do not return to your home until county officials say it’s safe

• Check on your neighbors and the elderly

For more information visit: prepare.stmarysmd.com



PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity.

Little to no storm surge flooding through Friday. RAINFALL: Predicted Peak rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.

As of Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:15 a.m., The National Weather Service placed St. Mary’s County under a Tropical Storm Warning which means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours and will affect St. Mary’s City with peak wind forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.