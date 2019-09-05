The Department of Emergency Services Encourages Citizens to Prepare for Power Outages

When power outages occur after severe weather (such as winter storms, hurricanes or tornadoes), using alternative sources of power can cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in a home and poison the people and animals inside. Never use a generator inside an enclosed space, as carbon monoxide fumes can build up. The generator should not be used inside your home, basement or an attached garage.

Every year, at least 430 people die in the U. S. from accidental CO poisoning. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. You can take steps to help protect yourself and your household from CO poisoning. Change the batteries in your CO detector every six months. If you don’t have a battery-powered or battery back-up CO detector, buy one soon.

If you have a generator for backup power part of your generator usage preparation should include:

Familiarize yourself with the safety regulations that relate to your generator model.

Plan to have enough fuel on hand to last at least 24 hours.

Start and test your generator monthly.

Routinely check the oil levels and change as needed.

When not in use, drain the fuel from the generator, but keep fuel on hand for future use.

Store all extension cords in one place.

For more information visit: prepare.stmarysmd.com or call Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, extension 72110.

