Inclement Weather Closes Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park and St. Clements Island Water Taxi on Friday, September 6, 2019

Due to inclement weather, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park will be closed Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Conditions will be reevaluated Saturday morning; potential weekend visitors should call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum before visiting. For more information please call the Piney Point Museum at 301-994-1471.

Additionally, St. Clement’s Island water taxi will not operate Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 but the St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open regular hours. Potential visitors for the weekend should call the museum in reference to the water taxi operation before visiting. For more information about the water taxi or the St. Clements Island Museum, please call 301-769-2222.

