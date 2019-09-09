No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Bel Alton

On Friday, September 6, 2019, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters from Bel Alton, Newburg, Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 9340 Crystal Lane in Bel Alton, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with smoke showing, and upon further investigation, firefighters found a room fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified. It is unknown if the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately two hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata, Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments, and The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

