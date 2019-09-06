Colleen Janet Campbell, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 27, 2019 at Charles Regional Medical Center.

Colleen was born on February 8, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to the late Roy Carroll and Carla (Peterson) Carroll.

Colleen married the love of her life, Dean H. Campbell on June 8th, 1976 in St. Paul, MN. They spent 25 years together before his passing in 2001. She was employed as a school bus driver for Charles County for 14 years where she made many lasting relationships with her co-workers. She and her husband loved to travel together whether by motorhome or boating; some of their favorite destinations were the mountains, Chincoteague and St. Clements Island to picnic with family. She was a kind and caring person who truly loved giving to others. In her spare time she enjoyed eating out at one of her favorite restaurants, Salsa’s, cooking and trying new recipes, shopping, and decorating her home, but most of all she cherished spending time with her beautiful family, especially her grandchildren.

Colleen is survived by her children, Carol Summers (Joe), of Brandywine, MD, Lisa Garrow (Dave), of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas Schmidt of Mechanicsville, MD, Debi Hlinovsky (Mike) of Carrsville, Va., Mike Campbell of McCleary, Wa; siblings, James Carroll, of VA and William Carroll, of PA, Kathleen Himli, of CA; 19 grandchildren, Michael, Tonya, Jessica, Tara, Melissa, Misty, Richard, Robert, Raeanne, Davey, Suzie, Mike, Jon, Amanda, Apollo, Adam, Austin; 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents Colleen was preceded in death by her children, Nancy Margl and Daniel Harkness; grandchildren, Jason and Sammy, great grandson, Jace, her 2 dogs, Baby and Shadow, and her 2 cats, Petey & Prissy.

Family will receive friends for Colleen’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Following the service the family wishes you to join them at Colleen’s life celebration at All Faiths Church, 38885 New Market Turner Rd,. Mechanicsville, Md. 20659;

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall.