Teneka Lynnette Demps, 45, of Waldorf, MD, died peacefully at home on August 27, 2019 at 11:03pm.

She was born on September 14, 1973 in Melbourne, FL to Marla Demps and the late Wallace Ross. She attended public schools in Brevard County, FL.

She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, an excellent provider, a teacher to her daughter Jada, a wonderful sister to her siblings, and a passionate friend to all that knew her.

Teneka was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Arthur Ross, and her paternal grandparents, Deacon Horace Ross and Missionary Minnie Bell Ross.

She leave behind, to celebrate her life, her loving and dedicated mother, Marla Demps; her devoted daughter, Jada NaShay Bridges; her first granddaughter, Te’Niah Grace Rolle; her maternal grandmother, Sarah Barbara Cotman; three brothers, Bryan Demps, and his wife Erica, of Crofton, MD, Caliuas Ross, and his wife Nicole, of Vero Beach, FL, and Jamaal Ross, and his wife Lori, of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Courtney Demps of Waldorf, MD and Tonya Braxton, and her husband James, of Vero Beach, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss that infectious smile she always wore, which could brighten anyone’s day.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10AM at Buggs Funeral Home, Inc., 2701 S. Harbor City Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901.