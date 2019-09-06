Barbara “Bobbi” Dianne Russello passed into the arms of our Lord on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the only child of Joseph P. and Jane Forrest Barber Russell, who preceded her in death.

Bobbi is survived by three children, Thomas J. Longobardi, Cathy Jo Williams (Pat), and Janis Dee Russello; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; her 30 year companion, John (Buddy) Howe, cousins and friends too numerous to count.

She graduated from Fontbonne Hall in Brooklyn, New York in 1953 where she built friendshps that endure thru to this day.

Bobbi came to St. Mary’s County Maryland in 1957 where she made a home of Eldon Grove Estate. She raised her family and made everyone feel welcome in her “one of a kind” beautiful home. Her family and her home were her pride and joy.

Over the years in St. Mary’s, she was the President of the first Federated Republic Women’s Club, head of the St. Mary’s Salvation Army, a member of the St. Clement’s Island Friends, and acted in plays with the St. Mary’s Community Theater group. Bobbi was a charter member of the Trump Make America Great Again Committee as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. When the DAR celebrated their 100 year anniversary, Bobbi received her 50 year member pin. She was also active in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s school activities, PTA, plays, recitals and sports. She also attended many of the school activities of her great grandchildren.

Bobbi loved to play bridge and was an excellent player. She was in many regular meeting groups; The Friday Group, the “O” Wives, and the First Thursday group. She was well known for her “I’ll double that” bid! She loved to hostess parties at her home where everyone was entertained and feasted on her homemade pasta, meatballs, and bread – that, at 84 years of age, she still made by hand.

Bobbi owned and managed a small apartment complex for the last 40 years. She was compassionate, smart businesswoman. It was not unusual for her to be approached by past tenants who were so happy to see her; “Do you remember me?” they would ask. “I used to rent from you years ago!” She had an amazing memory and a keen business sense. She will be missed by so many.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Eldon Grove Chapel, 37325 Lockes Crossing Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at the family cemetery on the estate.

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.