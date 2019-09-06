On Friday, August 30, 2019, David Bush departed this earthly life.

Family and friends will unite Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service 12:30 pm at Camp Springs Community Baptist Church, 8040 Woodyard Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. The interment is private.

David Bush was born on March 3, 1963, in Charles County, Maryland. David was born to the late Maude Alice Bush and Euguen Harris. He was educated in the D.C. Public School System. As a young child, David had a love for drawing which later developed into a passion for interior design. He was extremely talented and had a keen eye for detail. With his incredible sense of style he could look at what most would see as a simple room in your home and turn that room into a designer showroom.

David was an advent Redskin fan, dedicated and faithful to his team no matter how the final season statistics played out.

David was loved by all that knew him from his childhood friends to the coworkers on his current place of employment with CP Direct Printing. David worked for CP Direct for 18 years. He was a hard worker, always on time for his shift no matter what the cost including actually walking all the way to work on one occasion. ​He leaves to cherish his memories, 3 sisters, Alice E. Johnson, Judy A. Johnson (Ian) and Betty J. Bush, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Maude A. Bush, his father, Eugene Harris, 4 brothers, Moses E. Bush, Jr., James D. Bush, John H. Bush, and Ernest S. Bush.