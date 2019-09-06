Willie Matthew Taylor, 83, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, (formerly of Park Hall, MD) peacefully passed away on 3 September, 2019 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital, Clinton, MD.

Willie was born on April 07, 1936 in Park Hall, MD., to the late Samuel C. Taylor, Sr. and Mary Luvenia Matthews Taylor. Willie graduated from Jarboesville High School. Upon his graduation, he enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he served three years on active duty. After his honorary discharge from the Air Force, Willie started working at Andrews Air Force Base as an Aircraft Mechanic Technician, from where he retired after serving over 20 years in the Air Force Reserve and Federal Government.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Philo Taylor, who he will be going home to rest in peace with and whom he loved and cherished with all his heart; five brothers, John Henry Taylor, George B. Taylor, Charles W Taylor, James Hoover Taylor, and Clarence Edward Taylor and two sisters, Maggie Taylor-Rhodes and Bertha M. Fenwick.

Willie leaves to cherish his memory two children, Angela Moore of Columbus, OH and Timothy Bryan of Accokeek, MD. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Ashley and Brittney Moore of Columbus OH; son in-law, Bobby Moore; two great grandchildren, Duquel Shield, Jr. and Antonio Smith, Jr. and two special daughters, Samantha McGhee and Shelly Price; his two brothers, Samuel C. Taylor, Jr. of Park Hall, MD and James O. Taylor (late Sylvia) of Accokeek, MD; one sister, Rachel E. Christy (Stanley) of Millersville, MD. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Mrs. Jean Easter, a true friend whom he enjoyed spending time with, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, September 9, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Zion United Methodist Church, 21291 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD

“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.” 1Thessalonians 4:14