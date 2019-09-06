Angela Denise O’Dell Seward, 32, of Lusby, MD passed away on September 1, 2019 in West Virginia.

Born on August 7, 1987, in Clovis, New Mexico, she is the daughter of David Ray O’Dell and Vickie Luvonne Spencer.

Angela graduated from Chopticon High School and went on to receive her License in Cosmetology. She was employed at the Lung and Sleep Institute in White Plains as she began to change her direction pursuing a different career field. Angela enjoyed brightening the day of her patients. She was a compassionate and tender-hearted coworker and this made her a cherished member at her employment.

Angela had an infectious smile and laugh. She was a spiritual woman who found great peace in being surrounded by nature. She loved finding adventure as she would ride in the woods and trails on her four wheeler, and this brought her much joy and happiness. Angela loved to fish and being at one with nature brought her great happiness that only the love of her children could surpass. Angela loved the water and also found great comfort in the sound, whether by an ocean shore or a waterfall. Angela felt closer to God during these times and could feel his presence. Angela enjoyed spending the day in the mountains on her four wheeler in West Virginia. She would say it was her happy place; it took her back to her roots and made her feel grounded. She loved spending quality time with her children outside and getting dirty.

Family was everything to Angela and if you spoke to her you heard all about her kids. Kaylie and Ray were her every breath and every heartbeat. They put the twinkle in her eye and sunshine in her heart. She was most proud of being a mother. She would tell you accolades were great, but family was everything. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her love will be carried on through the eyes of her children and the joy she brought to those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Joseph Steve Seward, her children, Kaylie and Ray Seward; her siblings, Shelby, Cassidy and Michael Briar O’Dell; her grandparents, Linda Carroll and Michael O’Dell; her mother in law, Estelle Raley; her step-mother, Michelle O’Dell, step father, Randy Belt, her sister-in law Maria Seward and many extended family and a multitude of friends.

Angela’s family will receive friends for her Life Celebration’s Visitation on September 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:00p.m. conducted by Pastor Matt Hall at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.