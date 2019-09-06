Robert Randall Smith “Randy”, 60, of North Beach, MD, passed away on September 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1959 in Charleroi, PA to Robert “Rusty” and Norma Jean Smith. Randy was raised in Arlington, VA and graduated from Yorktown High School. He was married to his beloved Adrienne who passed away in 2010. Randy was a successful auto mechanic, and a life time member of the OWL VFD in Woodbridge, VA. He later moved to North Beach, MD. He is survived by his mother, sister, and two step-sons.

