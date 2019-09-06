The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department Sadly Announces Passing of Life Member Charles “Mike” Wills

The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. regrets to announce the passing of Active Life Member Charles “Mike” Wills. Mike passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Mike joined our station on February 14th, 1980 at the age of 15. Including this year, Mike has had 39 years of active service. During his 39 years of service, Mike also served with the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department. Mike was also the current Director of Fire and Emergency Services at Maryland International Raceway where he has been employed for the past 29 years. Once the family has finalized his arrangements, they will be released through us. The family and our members are grateful for your support during this difficult time.

Maryland International Raceway released the following statement. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our friend, Mike Wills.

He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept 5th from an apparent heart attack while at home. Mike was the director of fire & rescue operations at MDIR and has worked at the track for the last 29 years. He was inducted into the MDIR Hall of Fame in 2017, for his long-term service to the track and great care and concern for the racers and fans that attended.

Royce Miller stated, “I have been at the helm of Maryland International Raceway for 30 years now and Mike has been by my side for 29 of those years. He is responsible for the development and training of the second-to-none fire & rescue program here at the track. His legacy and memory will continue on with his policies, procedures and dedication to the racers and fans that he instilled in us all, for years to come. I personally will miss my friend, and we all are better people having known him.”

Mike will be missed by all the racers, fans and staff of the Maryland International Raceway family. God Speed

