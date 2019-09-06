Motor Vehicle Accident on Patuxent Beach Road Sends Two to Area Trauma Centers and Three to Hospital

September 6, 2019

On Friday, September 6, 2019, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Patuxent Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

Three patients were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Two patients were transported by ambulances to area trauma centers with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


