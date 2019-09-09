One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Crash in La Plata

September 9, 2019

On Friday, September 6, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crew arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in a T-bone style collision.

Fire and rescue reported one male patient was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown how many patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/




