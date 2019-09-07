Detectives in Calvert County Arrest Suspect Linked to Multiple Thefts from Vehicles

During the timeframe of August 27 and August 29, 2019, there were numerous occurrences of thefts from motor vehicles in several neighborhoods located near Little Cove Point Road in the Lusby, MD area and in the Mount Harmony area of Owings, MD.

Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) canvassed neighborhoods and located additional victims, one of which reported a unique silver dollar coin in a plastic case being stolen from his vehicle.

Calvert County Cpl. Harms and Dep. Freeland stopped a suspicious individual wearing a backpack riding a bicycle on Little Cove Point Road several nights after the theft incidents occurred.

Investigation revealed that the person stopped had knowledge of the individual responsible for the recent vehicle break-ins. Search warrants were executed by members of the CIB and contact was made with suspect Mark Allen Green, 27 of Owings, MD. Stolen property was recovered to include the unique silver dollar coin in the plastic case along with clothing worn during the burglaries.

Green was placed under arrest and charged with numerous counts of Burglary and Theft.

Further investigation revealed, Green’s primary residence is in the Mount Harmony area of Owings, MD, within walking distance of an additional neighborhood that recently reported a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles. Green is suspected to be involved in those crimes as well.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have additional information about these crimes, please contact Detective Yates at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151.

