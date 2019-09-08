The Department of the Navy Seeks Public Comment on Porposed Action Plan for Munitions Response Site

In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), Webster Field Annex invites public comment on the Proposed Remedial Action Plan (PRAP) for Munitions Response Site UXO-0001.

During World War II, an aerial bombing target (referred to as the Former Aerial Bombing Range) was located adjacent to and just south of the runways on the southern half of the Webster Field Annex facility. The Former Aerial Bombing Range, which is now referred to as Site UXO-0001, contained three observation towers and was used for 5 to 8 years in the 1940s and early 1950s. Aerial photographs from 1954 show that the access roads to the observation towers were overgrown, implying that the range was no longer in use by 1954. The size and configuration of the former range is unknown, but the original 21-acre boundary for UXO-0001 was estimated based on the locations of the three observation towers.

The findings of the Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study (RI/FS) and the results of the removal actions in the northern farm field and southern portions of UXO-0001, indicate that there is unacceptable risks to human health or the environment remaining in the 12.4 acres forested wetland area in the middle portion of the site. Therefore, “Action” for land use controls of the forested wetland portion is proposed for UXO-0001 site media.



Public comment begins on September 6, 2019, and closes on October 5, 2019. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on October 8, 2019, at the Frank Knox Employee Development Building 2189, Room 100, to present the PRAP for Site UXO-0001 and answer questions.

PRAPs are issued as part of the Navy Environmental Restoration (ER) Program and CERCLA process. The purpose of a PRAP is to describe the background and rationale for the selection of the remedy proposed by the Navy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The PRAP includes solicitation of public comments on the remedy.

The public is encouraged to comment on the PRAP. The final remedy will be selected only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative remedy may be selected for Site UXO-0001 only after all comments have been received from the public. Relevant environmental documents for Site UXO-0001, including final technical reports and the PRAP, are available at the following repositories.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library – 22690 Cedar Point Road, Building 407, in Patuxent River, 20629. (301) 342-1927.

St. Mary’s County Public Library Lexington Park Branch – 21677 FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park 20653. (301) 863-8188

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer – Attn: Patrick Gordon, 22268 Cedar Point Road Building 409, PAO Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154.

Maryland Department of the Environment – Attn: Mrs. Jenny Herman, Federal Facilities Division Hazardous Waste Program, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645, Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

Comments may be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of October 5, 2019) to any of the following points of contact:

For further information, contact the Naval Air Station Public Affairs Officer at 301-757-3343 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

