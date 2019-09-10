Annual Harvest Taste of Solomons on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, Restaurants Offer Tastes of Fine Food and Beverages

New tastes abound in the historic Solomons Town Center as restaurants showcase selected food and beverages during the one-day food festival, The Harvest Taste of Solomons 2019 from 11:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12th, 2019. The event is one of the yearly signature events designed and sponsored by the Solomons Business Association, with proceeds to benefit the association’s annual July 4th fireworks display.

The Harvest Taste of Solomons provides the community a way to sample and enjoy a waterfront town during the fall season, according to Harvest Taste of Solomons Co Chair Charles Donaldson.



Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at any of the participating businesses. Each ticket can be exchanged for a sample of selected food or beverages. Substitutions may be made by the participating restaurants for food items on the day of the event. There are no ticket refunds.

Past Participating businesses have been: The Island Hideaway, The Ruddy Duck, Boomerangs Original Ribs, Captain Smith’s Seafood Market, Angler’s Seafood Bar and Grill, The Dry Dock at Zahniser’s, Island Sushi, The CD Café, Kingfishers Seafood Bar and Grill, carmen’s Gallery, The Lighthouse Restaurant and Dock Bar, The Lotus Kitchen and Kim’s Key Lime Pies, The Charles Street Brasserie, Solomons Island Winery, The Pier, and the Calvert Marine Museum.

Tickets will also be available at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties office starting Wednesday, October 9th and during the event on October 12th.

There will be an updated Participating businesses list released to the community in a few weeks.

For more information on the Harvest Taste of Solomons, call 240.577.1002 or 443.722.5966. For a map of participating restaurants and their offerings, or for information on activities, shopping, dining, and lodging in Solomons, visit www.solomonsmaryland.com.

