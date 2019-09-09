Sprinkler Systems Save Apartment After Kitchen Fire in La Plata

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., firefighters from La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 600 Edelen Station Place in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to a 3-story apartment complex with nothing evident. Upon further investigation, firefighters found a microwave on fire in the kitchen with extensions to the surrounding wall.

Firefighters reported the sprinkler systems kept the fire under control with minimal damage to the residence.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

No injuries were reported.

