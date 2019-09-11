St. Mary’s County Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Beating Victim Unconscious

On September 3, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46200 block of Mako Way in Lexington Park, for the reported injured/unconscious subject.

A 31-year-old male victim, from Lexington Park, was discovered in a residential parking lot with blood coming from his mouth and ears.

Preliminary investigation determined Derrick Clifton Marshall, 40 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim and stomped on the victim’s head, causing serious injury.

Several witnesses told police they saw Marshall, also known as “Scooter” violently assaulting the victim and yelling at him in reference to disrespecting a female acquaintance. . At one point a witness said they observed a female attempting to pull the black male away from the victim. Police were shown a photograph via cell phone of the victim after he had been assaulted, with a text message suggesting they were next.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center and is currently in a medically induced coma and listed in critical condition.

Marshall was arrested on September 7, 2019, and charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder Assault First Degree Assault Second Degree



Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Marshall is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

