New CSM Safe App Features Real-Time Notifications, Puts Campus Security in Palm of Students’ Hands

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Public Safety and Preparedness Department launched a new CSM Safe App over the summer – putting critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips and minimizing response times during both emergency and routine security/safety situations.

“CSM students and their families can download the app for free and access everything from campus maps, to our CSM Headlines news feed,” explained CSM Public Safety and Preparedness Department Executive Director Bill Bessette. “More importantly, users can receive and submit information in the event of an emergency at any of our campuses. This app helps us all stay better connected to each other.”

The interactive CSM Safe App features include:

Campus alerts provide persistent in-app notifications and push notifications for location-specific emergencies to keep students and parents informed. An additional bulletin board feature is available in the event of an ongoing crises.

Offline emergency plans are one click away delivering action plans for weather emergencies and evacuations.

Emergency contact phone numbers contain all pertinent phone numbers for on- and off-campus assistance with emergencies.

‘Report a tip’ is available more quickly via a phone call or text—and video or photos can be included. App users can choose to identify themselves or remain anonymous.

‘Support resources’ provides quick reference guides offering students everything from academic advising and mental health assistance, to sexual assault counseling and veteran and military support services.

An “I’m OK!” button allows users to share their exact location with campus security and other CSM Safe App users.

“At CSM, our public safety department cannot keep the campuses safe on our own,” said Bessette. “It’s the responsibility of everyone who comes to CSM to work, learn or socialize to be aware of our surroundings and to report any unusual threats, sightings or events. We encourage students and their families to download the CSM Safe App because it is a great tool for our students to better prepare themselves, share information and stay informed.”

Students and their families are encouraged to download the free “CSM Safe App” for iOS (Apple) and Android devices. Those without internet access or smart phones can contact the CSM Public Safety and Preparedness Department at any CSM campus locations.

To contact campus security at the La Plata Campus, call 301-934-7888 or from a campus phone on ext. 7909. Contact campus security at the Leonardtown Campus at 240-725-5333 or from a campus phone on ext. 5333. To contact campus security at the Prince Frederick Campus, call 443-550-6033 or from a campus phone at ext. 6033. At the Regional Hughesville Campus, security questions or concerns can be directed to 301-539-4898.

