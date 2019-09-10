Navy Awards Largest IT Contract to Date in Support of MyNavy HR Transformation

The Navy awarded CACI Enterprise Solutions, Inc., based in Chantilly, Virginia, a $385 million task order September, 6, 2019, in support of MyNavy HR Transformation, the Navy’s Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) efforts to modernize human resource systems.

The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) will execute the task order.

“This task order will provide PMW 240 the technical support resources to transform the Navy’s existing human resources systems into a modern, cloud-based infrastructure that will deliver 21st century services and capabilities to our Sailors,” said Kenneth Johnson, acting program manager for the Sea Warrior Program.

The Transformation Portfolio Coordinator and Production task order was awarded utilizing an accelerated acquisition process, reducing the time from solicitation to award by 16 months. The accelerated process reduced government risk and saved the government significant time and money.

“The accelerated acquisition approach had a ripple effect in manpower savings to include time, personnel and acquisition costs, but more importantly, it allows us to continue uninterrupted our upgrading of personnel systems for our Sailors,” Johnson said.



CACI Enterprise Solutions, Inc..will be a strategic partner with Sea Warrior Program to transform how human resources services are offered that will directly and positively impact the entire Navy Hire-to-Retire lifecycle. Work, which will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; Millington, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida will involve integrating disparate platforms, existing or evolving systems, infrastructure, mission capabilities, data analytics, and programs to build an interoperable and scalable network of capabilities in support of the Sailors’ human resources needs.

Ruth Youngs Lew, Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems, which manages the Sea Warrior Program, stressed the significance the expedited acquisition approach will have on the Navy and Sailors over the next several years.

“We are leveraging the best that industry can provide by using commercial technology to improve how our Sailors are able to take ownership of their careers,” Youngs Lew said. “This award allows us to continue building a transparent and efficient infrastructure that will provide Sailors greater self-service capabilities to manage their careers while implementing modern mobile solutions that the fleet is demanding.”

To help Sailors better understand the changes taking place, the Chief of Naval Personnel recently launched a new brand and promise: MyNavy HR, Serving Sailors 24/7. MyNavy HR consolidates the Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education Enterprise, providing a more familiar and distinguishable name that internal and external audiences will recognize.

Modernizing the Navy’s human resources systems is focused on effectively recruiting, developing and managing the force of tomorrow, transforming how human resources — personnel, pay and training — services are offered throughout a Sailor’s entire career by delivering services to Sailors and their families with increasing speed and accuracy, improving fleet readiness.

From Cmdr. Erik Wells, Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) Public Affairs

