Drunk Driver Arrested at Scene of Rollover Crash in Hollywood

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Lawrence Hayden Road and Airport View Drive in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned off the roadway.

Two patients refused medical treatment on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted field sobriety testing on the driver of the SUV, and he was placed under arrest at the scene.

Joseph Charles McConnell, age 25 of California, was charged with the following:

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

FAILURE NOTIFY ADM. ADDRESS CHANGE