One Injured After Motorcycle Rear-ends SUV in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Tackle Box on Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle was changing lanes when he struck the rear of the SUV.

