UPDATE: Dog Perishes and House Destroyed After Fire in Mechanicsville, Cause Still Under Investigation

UPDATE 9/11/19: On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and surrounding departments responded to 25680 Grandiflora Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family home with fire showing.

The owner/occupant has been identified as Rae Costanzo. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $375.000.00

More than 30 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 35 minutes. The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home.

The cause of the fire which originated on the exterior of the residence, remains under investigation at this time.

Both occupants escaped the residence without injury, however, the family dog perished in the fire. The occupants are being assisted by other family members and friends.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

9/10/19: On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District and Charles County responded to 25600 block Grandiflora Court and Petal Court in Helen, for the reported working house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence on a crawl space with fire showing.

One dog was reported to still be inside and firefighters from Mechanicsville entered the structure to conduct primary searches, and upon entry firefighters encountered fire throughout the residence and attic area. All searches proved negative.

One neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and signed care refusal forms on the scene. No other known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos and videos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>