VIDEO: House Destroyed After Fire in Helen, State Fire Marshal Currently Investigating

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District and Charles County responded to 25686 Grandiflora Court and Petal Court in Helen, for the reported working house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence on a crawl space with fire showing.

One dog was reported to still be inside and firefighters from Mechanicsville entered the structure to conduct primary searches, and upon entry firefighters encountered fire throughout the residence and attic. area. All searches proved negative.

One neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and signed care refusal forms on the scene. No other known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos and videos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.



