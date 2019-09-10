Charges Pending After Caller Falsely Reported Active Shooter at Matthew Henson Middle School

On September 10 at 9:56 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call stating that there was an active shooter inside Matthew Henson Middle School.

Officers responded and determined that there was no active threat. An investigation revealed that two students, who are both 14 years old, had taken another student’s phone and called in the false report.

Charges are pending and Cpl. J. Thompson is investigating.

Filing a false report is a misdemeanor which carries a penalty of up to six months of incarceration and up to a $500 fine.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safety and security of Charles County Public Schools, and we urge parents to talk to their kids about the severity of these crimes.

