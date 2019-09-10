Connie Lynn Shepherd, 70, of Lexington Park, MD died September 7, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on July 9, 1949 in Muskogee, OK to the late Louis Moore and Clarice Neff Moore.

Connie worked in the retail industry for over 50 dedicated years. She spent the last 20 at Nordstrom’s where she retired. On February 7, 1969 she married her beloved husband, Richard Brent Shepherd in Kent, WA. They celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in November 2009. When she was 60 years old she went back to school and earned her Bachelor’s degree with honors (Cum Laude) in Literature from the University of Maryland. She enjoyed school and was an avid reader and writer. She and her husband also enjoyed travelling.

Connie is survived by her sons: Scott Shepherd (Jessica) of Lexington Park, MD, Jason Shepherd of Linthicum, MD and Aaron Shepherd of Hollywood, MD; her siblings: Donna Fraser of Hutchinson, KA, Jane Fraser of Bremerton, WA, Chris Moore of Renton, WA, and Craig Moore of Kona, HI; her granddaughters, Brianna Shepherd of Prince Frederick, MD and Madelynn Shepherd of New Market, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brent Shepherd.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Lori Hayes on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.