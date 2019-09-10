Ruby Hewitt Cheseldine, 97, of Bushwood, MD died September 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on March 4, 1922 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Hiram Hewitt and Madeline Long Hewitt.

Ruby was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On November 6, 1962 she married her beloved husband, James George Cheseldine. For many years she and her husband owned and operated Towne Florist from 1965 to 1987. She was dedicated to serving the public and made many beautiful arrangements. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in September 2009.Ruby loved to crochet, making many afghans for newborn babies. She also made sweaters and hats for her newborn great grandchildren. She was a delicious cook and baker. At Christmas she made many delicious fruit cakes for her friends and family and everyone was excited to receive them. After retirement she and her husband loved to travel throughout the U.S. and Nova Scotia. She particularly like to visit her brother and friends in Florida. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who she loved spending her time with.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Gray (Pat) of Waldorf, MD; her grandchildren: Al Gray, Tim Gray, Donna Wise and Vincent Ridgell; 9 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Ridgell, and her siblings: Joseph H. Hewitt, Frances H. Ruark, James R. Hewitt, Francis I. Hewitt, William B. Hewitt, John S. Hewitt, Mary H. Richardson, Helen C. Ruark, and her twin sister, Pearl H. Long.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Sam Plummer at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Al Gray, Tim Gray, Vincent Ridgell, Eddie Long, Brian Pickerall and Keith Hewitt.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.