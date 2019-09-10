Rita “Alyce” Jarboe, 101, of California, MD passed away September 7, 2019 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born on September 17, 1917 in Scotland, MD to the late James Parran Tennyson and Susan Maria Ridgell Tennyson.

Alyce is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was born and raised in Scotland, MD. She is graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Ridge, MD. On April 13, 1936 she married her beloved husband, Parran Benedict Jarboe at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in March 2003. They built a home and raised their family in Great Mills, MD. After retirement they built a home in 1997 near their daughter in Leonardtown, MD. In January 2017 she moved to Discovery Commons in California, MD.

She and her husband enjoyed dancing and gardening. She loved her flower beds and raised beautiful flowers. She was an excellent cook and made many delicious meals. She also enjoyed canning her husband’s harvest from his garden. Together they travelled throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. Playing Pitch was one of her favorite past times.

She was a long time member of NARFE, AARP, KC Belles, Catholic Daughters, Holy Face Ladies of Charity, and Holy Face Catholic Church.

Alyce is survived by her children: Benedict Paul Jarboe of Piney Point, MD, Brenda Jean Guy of Leonardtown, MD, John Parran Jarboe (Maryann) of Wildewood, FL, and Robert Neal Jarboe (Nancy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren: Michael Patrick Cullison, Christine Marie Cullison, Joseph Earl Cullison, William Paul Jarboe, Sr., Wayne Patrick Jarboe, and Stephanie Ann Jarboe; six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her infant children, Lawrence Wayne and Mary Shirkley Jarboe, her twin sister, Agnes Fenhagen; her brothers, Ekas and Joseph Tennyson; and her infant great granddaughter, Rebecca Lorraine Cullison.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Jaroslaw Gamrot on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Jarboe, Tom Jarboe, Ernie Fenhagen, Charlie Tennyson, Stephen Tennyson, and Matthew Tennyson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.