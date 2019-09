On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Shirley Dolores Harper-Bellamy departed from this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 3412 South 22nd Street, Arlington, VA 22204 . Interment immediately following at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park 8420 Little River Tpke, Annandale, VA 22003.

