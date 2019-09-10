Lillian Deloris Moore, 85, of Huntingtown passed away August 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born August 8, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to George Henry and Gladys Beatrice (Beall) Pixton. Lillian was raised in Washington, D.C. and married William Lynn Moore, Jr. on August 8, 1949. She lived in Rose Haven before moving to Pensacola, FL, where she lived for 9 years. In 1994 Lillian moved to Huntingtown with her daughter Sandra. She was employed as a budget analyst for the Internal Revenue Service for many years. Lillian was an avid sewer and in her spare time she enjoyed feeding birds and the fish in her pond, spending time with her dogs, tending to her garden and drinking coffee.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband William Lynn Moore, Jr., daughter Mickey L. Anderson, brother Harry Pixton and sister Mary Webb. She is survived by her daughter Sandra P. Wilkerson and her husband Dale of Huntingtown, grandchildren Holly R. Lee and husband Adam of Dunkirk, Wendy J. Reynolds of Owings, Molly E. Wilkerson of Washington, D.C., Michael Anderson and wife Jeanna of Virginia Beach, VA, Jennifer Hurst and husband Steve of Trenton, GA and Dale Anderson of San Diego and 5 great-grandchildren.