Robert Burton “Bob” Brown, 83, of Huntingtown passed away September 9, 2019 in Annapolis. He was born November 26, 1935 in Syracuse, NY to Allen W. and Ruth Elizabeth (Hyatt) Brown. He was raised in Marcellus, NY and graduated from Marcellus High School. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War as a Chinese translator. Bob then graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He married Helena Joy Ueno in August 1960 and they made their home in Cheverly. He was employed with Public Employment Service, and later with the Department of Agriculture. After Bob’s retirement from the government, he worked for the Blinded Veterans Association while also earning a Master’s Degree from George Washington University. He enjoyed singing four part a capella harmony in the barbershop style, writing books and helping others. He was a very generous man and was often “paying it forward.”

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helena Joy Brown. He is survived by children David Brown of Ellicott City, Barbara Brown and husband Ken of Huntingtown, Lynda Walsh and husband Michael of Gambrills and Kevin Brown and wife Heather of Wellington, CO. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer, David Jason “DJ”, Cory, Karissa, Kylie, Justin, Connor, Alana, Vanessa, Taylor, Bailey, Addison and Kasen and great-grandchildren Braden and Kelsey.