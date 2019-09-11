Roger Lee Sipe, 72, of Middletown, DE and a longtime resident of Calvert County, passed away September 5, 2019. Roger was born December 2, 1946 in Prince Frederick to William Cecil and Sadie Mae (Brightwell) Sipe and was raised in Owings. He was a lifelong tobacco farmer working with Wilson Dowell for over twenty five years, and worked as an attendant at Gibson’s gas station in Lothian and as a truck driver, equipment operator and supervisor with Southern Maryland Cable Company for many years. Roger enjoyed working, and loved rabbit hunting and vegetable and flower gardening.

Roger is survived by daughters Mamie C. Blizzard and husband Michael Winner of Middletown, Dawn Marie Booze and husband Larry, Sr. of Prince Frederick, a stepson Brian Gibson, Sr. and wife Linda of Glen Burnie, grandchildren LB Booze, Kiara Flannery, Brandon Greenwell, Cortez Booze, and Brian Gibson, Jr, seven great-grandchildren, brothers Glenn Allen Sipe of Wayson’s Corner, Charles Edward Sipe of Chantilly, VA and Brian K. Sipe of Wayson’s Corner, and a sister Deborah Howlin of Chantilly, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers William N. “Jim” Sipe and Donald “Doodle” Sipe.