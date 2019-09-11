Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Ferguson, 85, of Salisbury and formerly of Friendship passed away September 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 28, 1933 in Camp Creek, WV to Clarkson Lacy and Essie Grey (Reed) Ferguson. Kenny was raised in Camp Creek, WV and graduated from Spanishburg High School in 1951. He married Marjorie Frances Jones on November 1, 1965 and they lived in Friendship for 30 years. In 2015 Kenny moved to Salisbury. He was employed as a supervisor for Pepco for many years, retiring in 1989. Kenny was a member of the Deale Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge in Suitland. In his spare time he enjoyed country music, traveling, gardening, and going to Ocean City and spending time with his family.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Frances Ferguson in 2013 and brothers Lacy and Garry Ferguson. He is survived by his children Paula McNees of Glen Burnie, Kathryn Khanna of Salisbury, Christine Rousseau and husband Chuck of Salisbury, Michele Hurt of Crownsville, and Kimberly Patey and husband Jon of Salisbury, grandchildren Rebecca Endres, Joseph and Matthew McNees, Andrew Crosby, Kenneth and Lexi Khanna, Jacob and Cade Rousseau, Sydney Hurt, and Zackery, Joel, and Luke Patey, and great-grandchildren Sailor, Matthew, and Jaxon.