Linda Ann Bean “Mom Mom”, 67, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on November 17, 1951 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Teresa Evangeline Heard and Joseph Peter Heard. Linda was the loving wife of Charles Henry Bean, whom she married on January 8, 1972 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD. Linda is survived by her children Charles Brian Bean of Leonardtown, MD, Sean Bean (Kelley) of Hollywood, MD, Jamie Lee Bean of Hollywood, MD, Stacy Hull (Jason) of Hollywood, MD, 8 grandchildren; Morgen, Connor, Kristen, Josh, Maddie, Caden, Maci Ann, and Harper. Siblings; Brother Heard, Debbie Wallace and Darlene Davis.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chapticon High School in 1969. Linda was a housewife, loving mother and grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 Am in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Connor Bean, Randy Wallace, Dale Ridgell, Tim Smith, Ricky Clarke, and Ernest Bean. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sandy Smith, Krislen Bean, Josh Bean, John Gadtois, and Jason Hull.