Department of the Navy and EPA Complete Fifth Five-Year Review at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River

The Department of the Navy and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 3, with concurrence from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), completed the Fifth Five-Year Review of existing Record of Decision (ROD) documents and ongoing remedial (environmental cleanup) actions at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. A Five-Year Review is required by Section 121 of Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) for remedial actions which result in any hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants remaining at a site at levels that do not allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure.

The purpose of the Five-Year Review was to ensure that these remedial actions are providing adequate protection of human health and the environment. The final report was completed in March 2019 and is available to the public through the two public repositories at these libraries:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library, 22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407, Patuxent River, MD 20629. (301) 342-1927

St. Mary’s County Public Library Lexington Park Branch – 21677 FDR Boulevard, in Lexington Park 20653. (301) 863-8188

