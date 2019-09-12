Driver Crashes SUV After Running from Police in Lexington Park and Flees the Scene on Foot with Two-Year-Old Child

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Harvard Lane in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway on it’s side, with no occupants inside.

Personnel operated on the scene searching the nearby woods with the assistance of thermal imaging cameras and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 for approximately 30 minutes. Police remained on the scene and searched for approximately 3 hours until approximately 3:55 a.m., when police and rescue personnel responded to 21310 Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported traumatic injuries after a previous car crash.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find a two-year-old child with injuries from the same incident at 12:45 a.m., and requested a helicopter.

Helicopters were down due to weather and the child was transported to an area pediatric trauma center by ambulance with unknown injuries.

It is unknown if police have made any arrests. The original traffic stop was for a tag light out. The vehicle first came to a stop on the shoulder of Willows Road, and then fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not give chase and came upon the crash a short time later.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

