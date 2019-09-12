Contractors Sought for St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Prevention Program

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking contractors for two positions within their Local Behavioral Health Authority Prevention Services.

An evaluator is needed to provide services supporting public health prevention grants, assisting communities with efforts to reduce substance misuse, and underage and binge drinking. This process requires a significant evaluation effort by the local health department and its corresponding community coalitions.

Additionally, a consultant is being sought to provide graphic design and media campaign support for SMCHD Prevention Services. Candidates for this position should have experience with developing public health media campaigns, logo branding, and graphic creation.

The deadline for both positions is September 23, 2019. Questions about either position should be directed to Maryellen Kraese, Prevention and Outreach Administrator, at maryellen.kraese1@maryland.gov or at 301-475-4951. For more information about submitting proposals, please visit http://www.smchd.org/rfp/.

