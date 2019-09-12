Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in La Plata is Now Open

Barbara Whipkey is pleased to announce the newest Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop will be opening on September 11th at 58 Shining Willow Way, La Plata, Maryland. Barbara and Chip Whipkey also own the Wild Birds Unlimited in Lexington Park, Maryland.

“We’re the new home of the best bird food in town,” said Whipkey, owner of the new Wild Birds Unlimited. “Stop by and see the new store; we’ve brought nature indoors and created a very calming, relaxing environment.”

Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop will be celebrating its grand opening on October 4th-6th. Nature talks, prize drawings, refreshments, give-a-ways and product demonstrations make this a celebration suitable for the entire family.



“We are very excited to share the hobby of backyard bird feeding with the residents of Charles County. This hobby is second only in popularity to gardening and is enjoyed by over 53 million Americans,” stated Whipkey.

Grand opening activities include:

Ribbon cutting by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce on October 4th at 11AM

FREE bird feeder starter kit to all customers, while supplies last

Feeder Swap

Barb Whipkey will present the top 20 birds of Southern Maryland at 9AM on October 5th. Attendees should bring a chair.

Raptor’s Eye will be in attendance on Sunday, October 6th, from 10AM-2PM with live birds of prey

Drawing for a bird feeding set-up, squirrel-proof feeder and 20lbs of our premium No-Mess Blend seed.

Participating in the Feeder Swap promotion is a great way to give back to your community. Customers bring in their old bird feeders and then get a 20% discount on the purchase of a new one. Salvageable, traded-in feeders will then be cleaned, sanitized and donated to a local school, nature park and/or senior center.

Wild Birds Unlimited carries a variety of seeds and seed blends that have been specially formulated to attract birds in this region. Seed blends are mixtures of seeds and nuts that numerous birds will eat. Seed will be delivered every week so customers get only the freshest bird food possible. In addition, the retailer will carry bird feeders, bird houses and specialty garden and gift items not found elsewhere.

Wild Birds Unlimited, located in La Plata, Maryland is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 340 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Visit our Website at www.wbu.com/LaPlata.

